|
|
SANDERSON, Mary C. Passage of Beloved Mary Sanderson Mary Cushman Sanderson, born December 7, 1958, in Worcester, Massachusetts, deceased August 23, 2019, surrounded by love and infused with the peace of a life well lived. A retired environmental manager at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, beloved and deeply respected by her friends and colleagues, Mary left the planet cleaner and every person she met better off for having known her. Daughter of Florence Witkowski Sanderson and John Cushman Sanderson, Mary grew up in West Boylston, Mass. She had what she described as "a happy, throwback childhood of birthday cake and birthday hats around the kitchen table," attending West Boylston High School where she began a lifetime of athletic passions and everlasting friendships. Mary achieved a BS in Civil Engineering from University of Massachusetts Amherst, followed by a Master's Degree in Applied Management at Lesley University, on a scholarship award while employed at the U.S. EPA. Part of her formative years at UMass included a stint as a D.J. at a small local radio channel. Her distinctive voice carried on as a voice of reason at the U.S. EPA. Mary was a highly respected leader and champion for U.S. EPA's staff and New England's environment for over three decades. She took great pride in being among exceptionally committed colleagues, working to make lasting strides in environmental protection. She saw her life's work as advancing the public interest in a clean environment and resolving myriad conflicts as humans and the environment strive to co-exist. She led hazardous waste regulatory and cleanup programs in New England and was a nationally-recognized expert and pioneer in leading efforts to turn former hazardous waste sites into economic and recreational assets for municipalities. She took particular pride in her role managing resources to decommission military bases such as Massachusetts Military Reservation, Fort Devens and Pease Airforce Base, and transform them into vibrant and clean civilian communities. An invaluable resource to colleagues across the country, she was recruited to work at U.S. EPA's headquarters in Washington, DC, and accepted another appointment as Special Assistant to the U.S. EPA Regional Administrator. Mary was a highly sought-after mentor who had a special ability to be a professional advisor and compassionate confidante. In this role she guided countless students, staff, and supervisors nationwide. She took great pride in watching her past mentees become leaders. Her colleagues speak of her with tremendous respect and gratitude for her unwavering support for their work and individual growth. In 2015, Mary was awarded Manager and Mentor of the Year just before her retirement. She left a broad and deep legacy of professionals and sound environmental management systems, and transformational improvements throughout New England so future generations could thrive. Mary lived in a series of Beacon Hill condominiums, and most recently in the North End of Boston. She loved home renovations. Neighbors were thrilled to have a project manager for matters as disparate as roof replacements and financial planning. She transformed every place in which she lived, so it would be in better shape than when she found it. She had a uniquely elegant and understated style, which she described as "beige on beige with touches of peach and aqua, with a discrete spot of leopard." Mary's zest for life and wild side found plenty of expression over many years of good times with many good friends. Mary also felt very privileged to own a sweet, classic old wooden beach cottage on Cape Cod for a time and made it a haven for her and her friends for over twenty years. It held a special spot in her heart in no small part because it was initially shared with her beloved mother, Flo. One reason Mary was unusually calm and centered, long before the phrase "living in the moment" became popular, is she always noticed the little things in daily life, especially ones which people had taken time to contribute to the neighborhood. An avid roof-top gardener herself, she would often point out lovely window boxes or Cape flowers in full bloom, exclaiming "would you LOOK at that azalea!" mid-stride. Mary was an inveterate world traveler, carefully planning at least one significant adventure each year. She spent time in over fifty countries, usually with at least one treasured companion to share the joy of being a traveler rather than a tourist, together seeing the area through the eyes of others around them. Mary was also a lifelong athlete. For six decades, she skied, swam, ran, biked, hiked, went scuba diving and greatly enjoyed Master's Swimming at Charles River Park Athletic Club and triathlons throughout the area. Mary's friends are too numerous to name, as she was dearly loved by many. She had several long-term special relationships and a brief marriage. She is survived by several cousins and many loved ones. "Pretty good shape for the shape I'm in" was a favorite reply of Mary's when greeted with the commonplace 'how are you?" She never complained, even while battling several forms of cancer for six years. She was astonished by the quality of care and compassion at Massachusetts General Hospital, in particular from the nurses, aides and doctors in oncology. "Mary was a privilege to care for. Dynamic, thoughtful, and meticulous, Mary brought the best out of all who cared for her. She exemplified balance and perspective. Mary educated herself about her diagnosis and optimized all aspects of her medical care while making the best of each day and every opportunity – traveling the globe and continuing to explore and enjoy life throughout her treatment. Mary was generous. She has left a legacy of support for ongoing multiple myeloma research at MGH and memories of a special person who we all loved and will miss tremendously, " said Dr. Betsy O'Donnell. Donations would be welcome from any who are able to the "Mary C. Sanderson Endowed Fund for Multiple Myeloma in honor of Elizabeth K. O'Donnell, MD", MGH 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540 Boston, MA 02114. Donations online at giving.massgeneral.org should note "for Mary Sanderson." Comments about Mary's beautiful life may also be left at: www.dignitymemorial.com/en-ca/obituaries/boston-ma/mary-sanderson or on the Boston Globe electronic edition. A Celebration of Mary's Life will be held in Boston around December 7, 2019, time and place to be announced.
View the online memorial for Mary C. SANDERSON
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 1, 2019