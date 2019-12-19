Boston Globe Obituaries
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
(617) 782-1000
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
12:30 PM
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
View Map
MARY C. (BLAISDELL) SAVAGE

SAVAGE, Mary C. (Blaisdell) In Las Vegas, Nevada, formerly of Hyde Park, December 14, 2019. Devoted mother of Mary Savage and Tony Romano of Brighton, James Savage and his wife Gaofeng Yuan of Columbus, OH, and Keith Savage of Las Vegas, NV. Loving grandmother of Christopher, Brandy and Alejandro. Sister of Kathleen MacKinnon of Weymouth, Neil Blaisdell of Swampscott and the late Elaine Curtin. Also survived by nephews Daniel and Michael MacKinnon. Visiting Hours in the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON, Monday, December 23rd from 10:30am-12:30pm. Followed by a Funeral Service at 12:30pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. Former Secretary of St. Joseph Church in Hyde Park. Funeral Home handicapped accessible. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara 617 782 1000 Brighton
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 20, 2019
