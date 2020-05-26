|
|
SPANG, Mary C. (O'Donnell) Of Readville, at Elizabeth Seton Residence, Wellesley, peacefully May 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Bill Spang. Devoted mother of William C. Spang and his late wife Margaret of Milbury, John J. Spang and his wife Judith of North Falmouth, Robert W. Spang and his wife Amy of Chatham, and the late Paul D. Spang and his surviving wife Christine of Madbury, NH. Grandmother of Paul, Brian, Kristin, Mary Ellen, Kevin, Emma, Rachel, and Gabriella. Great-grandmother of Carter, Grace, and Jack. Sister of the late John J. O'Donnell. Mary was an active member of St. Anne's Church, Readville. A private Funeral Mass will be held in St. Mary's Church, Dedham followed by interment in Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Mary's memory to St. Anne's Church, 20 Como Rd., Hyde Park, MA 02136. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe on May 27, 2020