TAYLOR, Mary C. Of Stoneham, formerly of Malden, Saugus, and Melrose, May 20, 2019, at age 91. Daughter of the late Denis & Marie (Loome) Taylor. Dear sister of Patricia Wood of Watertown & the late Denis Taylor & Carol Cuccinotta. She is also survived by nieces & nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Mary's life will be held at Saint Mary's Church, Herbert St., Melrose on Thursday, May 23rd at 11:00am. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visitation will be held from the A. J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., MALDEN, on Thursday from 9:00am-10:30am prior to the Mass. Interment will be in Forest Dale Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory may be made to Mass Eye and Ear, 243 Charles St., Boston, MA 02114 or masseyeandear.org. Former stock broker for Merrill Lynch, and former member of the Melrose Hickory Hawks Ski Club and Melrose Garden Club. For directions and guestbook spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on May 22, 2019