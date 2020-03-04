|
TREMBLAY, Mary C. Age 73, of North Smithfield, RI, passed away on March 2, 2020 in Saint Camillus Nursing Home in Whitinsville. She was the wife of the late Victor Tremblay. She was born in Boston, the daughter of the late Marion (McGrail) Taylor and William A. Taylor. Mary was a paralegal for the Flatley Co. for twenty years before retiring in 2014. She is survived by her sister Elaine T. and her husband Benton Phelps of Millville, MA. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 1:30 PM at Knollwood Memorial Park, 321 High St., Canton, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . 508.278.2755
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 5, 2020