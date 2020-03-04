Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
1:30 PM
Knollwood Memorial Park
321 High St.
Canton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY TREMBLAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY C. TREMBLAY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY C. TREMBLAY Obituary
TREMBLAY, Mary C. Age 73, of North Smithfield, RI, passed away on March 2, 2020 in Saint Camillus Nursing Home in Whitinsville. She was the wife of the late Victor Tremblay. She was born in Boston, the daughter of the late Marion (McGrail) Taylor and William A. Taylor. Mary was a paralegal for the Flatley Co. for twenty years before retiring in 2014. She is survived by her sister Elaine T. and her husband Benton Phelps of Millville, MA. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 1:30 PM at Knollwood Memorial Park, 321 High St., Canton, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . 508.278.2755

www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -