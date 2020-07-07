|
WHALEN, Mary C. (Quealy) Of Everett, July 7. Beloved wife of the late John R. "Jack" for over 59 years. Dear and devoted mother of Michael J. Whalen of Marlborough, Mary Margaret Erickson and her husband, Barry of Everett, Elizabeth A. Whalen of Wakefield and Clare E. Maggio and her husband, Anthony of Salem, NH. Sister of Ellen Philbin of Malden, and the late Alan Quealy and his surviving wife, Ann of Stoneham, William Quealy and his surviving wife, Marsha of Middleton, John Quealy and his surviving wife, Theresa of NY, G. Ann Quealy and Patricia Breau. Loving grandmother of Kristin Erickson, Katelyn Ferguson and her husband, Jared, Christopher Erickson, Courtney Erickson, Cameron Erickson, Riesa Maggio, Michael Maggio and Laurelle Farrell and her husband, Jon and loving great-grandmother of Sinead Erickson, Callie Ferguson and Amelia Farrell. Mary is also survived by her devoted caregivers, Kristin Newberry and Joann Wilichoski. As a result of the ongoing and ever developing crisis in the world and with genuine concern for the people whom they love, Mary's services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary's memory to The Home for Little Wanderers, 10 Guest St., Boston, MA 02135, would be sincerely appreciated. Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120
Published in The Boston Globe on July 8, 2020