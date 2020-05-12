Boston Globe Obituaries
CARDOOS, Mary (Jabbour) Of Quincy May 11, 2020. Dear and devoted wife of the late Albert Cardoos. Beloved mother of Carolyn French of Quincy, Stephen Cardoos and his wife Marie of Littleton, Alan Cardoos and his wife Rafca of Hull, and Charles Cardoos of California. Dear grandmother "Tata" of John and Justin French, Paul and Miriam Cardoos, Nathan Cardoos and his wife Emily Bethea, Stephanie Cardoos and her husband Sam Sakhai, and Amber Cardoos. Great-grandmother of Charlie Cardoos. Loving sister of Sam Jabbour of West Roxbury, Gloria Zahka of Hull, and the late Nora Khouri Barakat and Julia Jabbour. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be private. Interment Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Mary's memory to the Church of St. John of Damascus, stjohnd.org 300 West St., Dedham, MA 02026. Guestbook at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe from May 13 to May 14, 2020
