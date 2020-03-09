|
CAREY, Mary (Dwyer) Of Needham, MA, passed away unexpectedly on March 8, 2020. Born in Dorchester, MA, she was the daughter of Joseph and Teresa (Adan) Dwyer, and wife of the late Richard J. Carey of South Boston. She is survived by her sister Eileen T. Wilson. She was the loving mother of Marie Carey (Kevin Powers) Scituate, MA, Richard J. Carey, Quincy, MA and Paul J. Carey, (Barry Pike) Boston, MA. She was an adoring grandmother to her two grandsons Dean T. Powers and Brent M. Powers. Mary was a 1954 graduate of St. Gregory High School in Dorchester, MA and a 1958 graduate of her beloved Emmanuel College in Boston, MA. She earned a Master's degree in education. As a young mother, she volunteered her time for organizations for families with children with physical and mental health challenges. She was principle owner and chairwoman of Consolidated Brick, Inc. of Avon, MA for the past 16 years until the time of her death. Mary was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother who loved her family, the beach and playing bridge. She was an inspiration to many. Her generous spirit and kindness will be missed. Visiting Hours will be held on Wed., March 11, from 4-7pm at Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, MA with a Memorial Mass to be held on Thurs., March 12, at 10am at St. Joseph Church, 1360 Highland Ave., Needham, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's memory to Avow Foundation (hospice), 1095 Whipporwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105, and the at Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201
