Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eaton Funeral Home
1351 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
781-444-0201
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY CAREY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY (DWYER) CAREY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY (DWYER) CAREY Obituary
CAREY, Mary (Dwyer) Of Needham, MA, passed away unexpectedly on March 8, 2020. Born in Dorchester, MA, she was the daughter of Joseph and Teresa (Adan) Dwyer, and wife of the late Richard J. Carey of South Boston. She is survived by her sister Eileen T. Wilson. She was the loving mother of Marie Carey (Kevin Powers) Scituate, MA, Richard J. Carey, Quincy, MA and Paul J. Carey, (Barry Pike) Boston, MA. She was an adoring grandmother to her two grandsons Dean T. Powers and Brent M. Powers. Mary was a 1954 graduate of St. Gregory High School in Dorchester, MA and a 1958 graduate of her beloved Emmanuel College in Boston, MA. She earned a Master's degree in education. As a young mother, she volunteered her time for organizations for families with children with physical and mental health challenges. She was principle owner and chairwoman of Consolidated Brick, Inc. of Avon, MA for the past 16 years until the time of her death. Mary was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother who loved her family, the beach and playing bridge. She was an inspiration to many. Her generous spirit and kindness will be missed. Visiting Hours will be held on Wed., March 11, from 4-7pm at Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, MA with a Memorial Mass to be held on Thurs., March 12, at 10am at St. Joseph Church, 1360 Highland Ave., Needham, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's memory to Avow Foundation (hospice), 1095 Whipporwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105, and the at Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eaton Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -