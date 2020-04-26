|
|
CAREY, Mary "Gretta" (Mahon) Formerly of West Roxbury, passed away peacefully at Southwood at Norwell Nursing Center on April 24, 2020. Gretta emigrated from County Meath, Ireland and became a proud U.S. citizen. A retired employee from the New England Telephone Company. She was predeceased by her beloved husband John F. Carey and cherished grandson Kyle Mitchell. Loving mother of John J. Carey and his wife Donna of Braintree, Anne M. Mitchell and her husband John of Portsmouth, Rhode Island. Cherished grandmother of Ryan, Lanse, and Colin Mitchell, Johnny and Anthony Carey. Great-grandmother of Landen Mitchell. Sister of the late Sr. M. D. LaSalette "Kitty," Joseph, Rory, Andrew, and John Mahon of Ireland. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Private interment at Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in memory of Gretta, to a . For guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 27, 2020