Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY CAREY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY "GRETTA" (MAHON) CAREY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY "GRETTA" (MAHON) CAREY Obituary
CAREY, Mary "Gretta" (Mahon) Formerly of West Roxbury, passed away peacefully at Southwood at Norwell Nursing Center on April 24, 2020. Gretta emigrated from County Meath, Ireland and became a proud U.S. citizen. A retired employee from the New England Telephone Company. She was predeceased by her beloved husband John F. Carey and cherished grandson Kyle Mitchell. Loving mother of John J. Carey and his wife Donna of Braintree, Anne M. Mitchell and her husband John of Portsmouth, Rhode Island. Cherished grandmother of Ryan, Lanse, and Colin Mitchell, Johnny and Anthony Carey. Great-grandmother of Landen Mitchell. Sister of the late Sr. M. D. LaSalette "Kitty," Joseph, Rory, Andrew, and John Mahon of Ireland. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Private interment at Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in memory of Gretta, to a . For guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William J. Gormley Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -