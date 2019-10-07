|
|
CARLOUGH, Mary (Smaldone) Age 84, passed away on October 5, 2019, at Wellspring Village Brightview in Danvers, MA, with her children at her side. Mary was born June 22, 1935 in Boston, MA. She was the daughter of Emilio and Florence Smaldone. She was predeceased by her husband, Herbert Carlough. Mary lived with her husband Herbie for many years in Brewster, MA and spent winters in Largo, FL. Mary loved life and was a very kind and generous person. She was a great cook and baker and enjoyed entertaining family and friends. She loved to knit and was always knitting socks, hats, sweaters and blankets for family and friends. Mary leaves behind her beloved children Mimi Kelley and husband Joseph of Peabody, MA and Michael Ruggiero and wife Darlene of Lynn, MA. Also, her stepdaughters Corinne Lawrence of Fort Myers, FL, Valerie Ewanouski of Waltham, MA and stepson Daryl James Carlough of Hoboken, NJ. Her loving step-grandchildren Nicole, Danielle and Blake Ewanouski. She also leaves behind her two beloved sisters Lorraine Denaro and Loretta Bruno, her sister-in-law Rosemary Smaldone, who is the wife of her deceased beloved brother Arthur Smaldone, and many nieces and nephews, their children and grandchildren, as well as many lifelong and new friends that are family. Visiting Hours will be held from 4-8pm on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, in the Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Her Funeral Mass will be at St. Joseph Church, Highland Ave., Needham, on Thurs., Oct 10 at 10 AM. To share a memory of Mary, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home Needham 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 8, 2019