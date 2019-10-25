|
|
CATANEO, Mary Born in Malden, Massachusetts on May 12, 1928. She was the daughter of the late Alexander Joseph MacDonald and Lena Sousa. Mary entered Heaven's gates on October 17, 2019. A loving mother and homemaker, Mary "May" was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends, most especially over the holidays. Mary is survived by her loving husband of 73 years, Rudolph "Rudy" E. Cataneo, her son, Edward Cataneo and his wife Gail of Sandwich, Massachusetts, daughter Joanne Robinson and her husband Harris of Halifax, Massachusetts and daughter Lisa Cataneo and her husband Ted Ratyna of Andover, Massachusetts. She is also survived by her sister, Evangeline Sweeney of Wilmington, Massachusetts, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Services and interment will be at a later date. Donations in Mary's name can be sent to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001.
Published in The Boston Globe from Oct. 25 to Oct. 31, 2019