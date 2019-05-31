BUTLER, Mary Catherine Catherine died on May 29th after a long illness while a resident at Oasis at Dodge Park. She was 95 years old. Born in Orange, NJ, Catherine moved to Worcester in 1928 when her father, Nathan, accepted a position as an engineer at Heald Machine Co. Her mother (also named Catherine) lived to 100 years of age. Catherine attended Midland Street School and graduated from Classical High School. She attended Cornell University and had Bachelors and Graduate degrees in psychology and counseling from Clark University. Catherine spent many years offering psychological counseling to young people at Worcester State Hospital and several other facilities. She became a dean of the graduate school at Brandeis University from where she retired in the 1980s. Catherine was an avid gardener and reader, and in retirement volunteered at Memorial Hospital. She outlived nearly all friends and family members, and is survived by Joseph Nellegar, a cousin from Henryville, PA, and longtime friends Chick and Gayle Weiss of Holden. Always a proud, independent and private person, she requested no Calling Hours or Ceremony after her death. Private burial will take place at her family's plot at Druid Ridge Cemetery, Baltimore, MD. Catherine was provided four years of excellent in-home care by Brightstar Care, and later offered special comfort at Oasis. A gift honoring her life may be made to Nativity School of Worcester, 67 Lincoln St., Worcester, MA 01605. Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary