|
|
HEALY, Mary Catherine (Doyle) Of Framingham, formerly of Cambridge, Aug. 3, 2020, age 82. Mary grew up in Cambridge, daughter of the late Thomas and Christine (Cronnelly) Doyle, who both emigrated from Ireland. She was very proud of her Irish heritage. She married Donald Healy on June 14th, Flag Day, 1958 and started her family in Cambridge. Donald and Mary moved to Framingham in 1966 where they raised 6 children. She loved her job at the Framingham Heart Study where she worked for many years. Mary served as a Town Meeting Member in Framingham and loved spending time in the summer on Cape Cod, visiting Fort Myers, FL in the winter, and watching the Red Sox and Bruins. Family was everything to Mary; she'd travel often to Cambridge on Sundays for family gatherings. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, great-grandmother and aunt. Sister to Thomas Doyle & wife Mary and Peter Doyle & wife Jean, she is survived by her husband of 62 years, Donald Healy and their children: Kevin Healy & wife Sarah-Ann Lynch-Healy, Thomas Healy & wife Maureen, Eileen Boches & husband Brian, Paul Healy & wife Sade, Brian Healy & wife Karen along with the late Donald Healy (who died in 2019) and his wife Randi Healy. Also survived by 17 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews. A private Graveside Service will be held Wed., Aug. 12 at Edgell Grove Cemetery, Framingham. Due to current health regulations, a Funeral Mass will be held at a later date. There are no visiting hours. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to: The Framingham Heart Study, c/o Maureen Valentino, 73 Mt. Wayte Ave., Suite 2, Framingham, MA 01702. Boyle Bros. Funeral Home, Inc. www.BoyleBrothers.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 9, 2020