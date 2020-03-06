|
|
McDONOUGH, Mary Catherine Age 74, of Dracut, formerly of Somerville, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Devoted mother of Shannon Panas and her husband James of Dracut. Beloved sister of Ann MacDonald and her husband Murray of Bedford, NH. Cherished Nana of Anastasia, Katherine and Nicole Panas of Dracut. Visiting Hours: Visitation will take place at the M. R. Laurin & Son Funeral Home, 295 Pawtucket St., LOWELL, on Monday morning, March 9, from 9am to 10:30am. Her Funeral Mass will follow at 11 o'clock at St. Rita Church, 158 Mammoth Rd., Lowell. Interment at Westlawn II Cemetery, Lowell. For directions or condolences, please visit www.laurinfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Mary Catherine McDONOUGH
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 7, 2020