M.R. Laurin & Son Funeral Home
295 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
(978) 452-0121
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
M.R. Laurin & Son Funeral Home
295 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Rita Church
158 Mammoth Rd
Lowell, MA
MARY CATHERINE MCDONOUGH Obituary
McDONOUGH, Mary Catherine Age 74, of Dracut, formerly of Somerville, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Devoted mother of Shannon Panas and her husband James of Dracut. Beloved sister of Ann MacDonald and her husband Murray of Bedford, NH. Cherished Nana of Anastasia, Katherine and Nicole Panas of Dracut. Visiting Hours: Visitation will take place at the M. R. Laurin & Son Funeral Home, 295 Pawtucket St., LOWELL, on Monday morning, March 9, from 9am to 10:30am. Her Funeral Mass will follow at 11 o'clock at St. Rita Church, 158 Mammoth Rd., Lowell. Interment at Westlawn II Cemetery, Lowell. For directions or condolences, please visit www.laurinfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 7, 2020
