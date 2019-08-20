|
CAVALERI, Mary (Piantedosi) Lifelong resident of East Boston, passed away on August 20th. Beloved wife of the late Louis Cavaleri. Devoted mother of Robert Cavaleri, MaryAnn Mason and Dorothy Gaeta, all of East Boston. Loving companion of Joseph Calderone. Dear sister of Rita Russo, Dorothy Heres, both of Revere and the late Joseph and Paul Piantedosi. Adored grandmother of 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor Mary's life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home on Thursday, August 22nd from 4:00pm to 8:00pm and again on Friday morning at 8:30am before leaving in procession to Sacred Heart Church for a 10:00am Mass celebrating Mary's life. Services will conclude with Mary being laid to rest in Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden with her beloved husband Louis. May they rest in peace. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Mary's name to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For more info please visit
