MARY (DIAMANDAS) CHIOUTSIS

MARY (DIAMANDAS) CHIOUTSIS Obituary
CHIOUTSIS, Mary (Diamandas) Of Woburn, April 9. Age 90. Wife of the late Michael K. Chioutsis. Mother of Takis Chioutsis of Woburn, John Chioutsis and his wife Katie of Butte, MT, and Vivian Thomas and her husband John of Woburn. Grandmother of Theodore, Nicholas, and Melissa Thomas. Mary was preceded in death by her two beloved dogs, "Sneakers" and "Artoo." Private Services were held last week. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary's memory may be made to the Massachusetts General Hospital, 55 Fruit St., Boston, MA 02114, or the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284, or to the Annunciation of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 70 Montale Ave., Woburn, MA 01801. Arrangements by the Graham Funeral Home, WOBURN. Obituary and online guestbook at

www.grahamfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 18, 2020
