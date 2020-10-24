1/
MARY (D'AMICO) CHRISTIAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHRISTIAN, Mary (D'Amico) Age 92, of Maynard, October 22, 2020 in Chelmsford, MA. Beloved wife of the late Albert Christian. Daughter of the late Edward A. & Josephine (Avico) D'Amico. Sister of Francine D'Amico of Minneapolis, MN & the late Edward A. D'Amico, Helen Bubier & Julia LeSage. Also survived by generations of nieces & nephews. Due to pandemic restrictions, the Graveside Service in St. Bernard's Cemetery, Concord, is private. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to benefit resident & nursing programs at Sunny Acres Nursing & Rehabilitation, 254 Billerica Rd., Chelmsford, MA 01824. Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
(978) 263-5333
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved