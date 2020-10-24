CHRISTIAN, Mary (D'Amico) Age 92, of Maynard, October 22, 2020 in Chelmsford, MA. Beloved wife of the late Albert Christian. Daughter of the late Edward A. & Josephine (Avico) D'Amico. Sister of Francine D'Amico of Minneapolis, MN & the late Edward A. D'Amico, Helen Bubier & Julia LeSage. Also survived by generations of nieces & nephews. Due to pandemic restrictions, the Graveside Service in St. Bernard's Cemetery, Concord, is private. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to benefit resident & nursing programs at Sunny Acres Nursing & Rehabilitation, 254 Billerica Rd., Chelmsford, MA 01824. Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com