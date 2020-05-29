|
CHRISTIANO, Mary "May" (Minichiello) Of Burlington, formerly of Everett, April 6. Beloved wife of the late Ralph P. Christiano. Loving mother of Carol A. Salerno & her husband Michael of Watertown and Gale M. Christiano of Burlington. Loving Nana of David M. Salerno & his wife Tonya of Medford and Kristen M. Pezzano & her husband David of Brighton. Sister of Rose G. Puleo of Burlington, Lena Cronis of Quincy, and the late Modestino D. "Tino" Minichiello. Sister-in-law of Cathy Minichiello of Burlington, Joan Christiano of Carver, the late Anthony Puleo, Anthony Cronis, and Francis Christiano. She was also survived by many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, many dear friends and her grandpets, Magellan and Chloe. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Margaret's Church on Saturday, June 13th at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mary's name may be made to St. Margaret Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington, MA 01803. For obituary, online guestbook and tribute video see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net Arrangements by the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020