CANHA, Mary Christine Passed away on Thursday, November 14th, 2019. She spent her final weeks surrounded by family in Massachusetts. Mary was born on July 14th, 1927 in Biddeford, Maine, the first daughter of Joseph and Julia Faria. She grew up in Cambridge and Somerville, Massachusetts, and graduated from Somerville High School. She was married to the late Frank Canha on June 9th, 1951 at St. Catherine of Genoa Church in Somerville. They moved to Brighton in 1952, and became active members of St. Columbkille Parish. She moved to Barrington, RI in 1978, and was an active member of the Barrington Garden Club and involved in many New England based charities, including Tapin in Barrington. She leaves behind 3 children, 6 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren. Adria & Michael Pavletic of Hopkinton, MA, Afton Pavletic of Brookline, MA, Maylin Pavletic of Jersey City, NJ. Mark Canha & Cindy Johnson – Canha of Boston, MA, Kaitlin Gray and her 2 daughters Lucy and Marlee of Winchester, MA and James Canha of Lathan, NY. Briant Canha of Montclair, NJ, Julian Canha of Baltimore, MD, and Justin Canha of Montclair, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 30th at 10:30 am at Holy Angels, 341 Maple Ave., Barrington, RI. Burial will be at Forest Chapel Cemetery. Calling Hours respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory should be made to Tapin http://tapinri.org/give/ More information can be found at www.monahandrabblesherman.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 24, 2019