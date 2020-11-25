1/1
MARY CLARE (FLINTOFT) COLLINGS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COLLINGS, Mary Clare (Flintoft) Of North Reading, November 23, 2020, age 77. Beloved wife of the Honorable Robert B. Collings. Loving mother of sons John Richard Collings and Christopher J.M. Collings and her daughter, Clare Collings Bradley. Sister of the late Gerald J. Flintoft and Richard A. Flintoft (who died on November 21, 2020). Grandmother of six: Christopher, Jr., Luke, Conor, Amelia, Robert and David. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Theresa's Church, 63 Winter St. (Rt. 62), North Reading on Saturday, November 28 at 10:30 AM. Visitation will be private. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery in North Reading. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to Rosie's Place, 889 Harrison Avenue, Boston, MA 02118 or to Contemplative Outreach, 1560 Union Valley Road, No. 909, West Milford, NJ 07480. She was a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner for the Greater Lawrence Mental Health Center and an active member of St. Theresa's Church in North Reading. Croswell Funeral Home North Reading (978) 664-3031 www.croswellfuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Mary Clare (Flintoft) COLLINGS


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Theresa's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Croswell Funeral Home
19 Bow St.
North Reading, MA 01864
978-664-3031
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved