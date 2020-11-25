COLLINGS, Mary Clare (Flintoft) Of North Reading, November 23, 2020, age 77. Beloved wife of the Honorable Robert B. Collings. Loving mother of sons John Richard Collings and Christopher J.M. Collings and her daughter, Clare Collings Bradley. Sister of the late Gerald J. Flintoft and Richard A. Flintoft (who died on November 21, 2020). Grandmother of six: Christopher, Jr., Luke, Conor, Amelia, Robert and David. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Theresa's Church, 63 Winter St. (Rt. 62), North Reading on Saturday, November 28 at 10:30 AM. Visitation will be private. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery in North Reading. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to Rosie's Place, 889 Harrison Avenue, Boston, MA 02118 or to Contemplative Outreach, 1560 Union Valley Road, No. 909, West Milford, NJ 07480. She was a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner for the Greater Lawrence Mental Health Center and an active member of St. Theresa's Church in North Reading. Croswell Funeral Home North Reading (978) 664-3031 www.croswellfuneralhome.com View the online memorial for Mary Clare (Flintoft) COLLINGS