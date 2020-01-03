Boston Globe Obituaries
Eaton Funeral Home
1351 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
781-444-0201
MARY CLARK JOHNSON

MARY CLARK JOHNSON Obituary
JOHNSON, Mary Clark Age 96, passed away on December 26, 2019 at North Hill in Needham, MA. Mary outlived her beloved husband of 63 years, Davis G. Johnson, Ph.D. formerly of Springfield, MA. She was the proud mother of five children: Douglas Johnson, M.D. (wife Betsy) of Springfield, MA, Gail Lehman of Needham, MA, Joan Johnson and Lynn Johnson of Fort Collins, CO, and Richard Johnson of Goffstown, NH; grandmother of Shyloh, Brad, Karin, William, Alex, Erica, and Kristina, and great-grandmother of nine. A native of Sewaren, NJ, Mary graduated from Mount Holyoke College 1944, served as a Navy WAVE in WWII, then graduated from Columbia University. Mary was a teacher, Women's Counselor, and homemaker. Mary was active in the League of Women Voters, Cub Scouts, PTAs, and Unitarian churches. Contributions in her memory may be made to First Parish in Needham, Mount Holyoke College, or the . For full obituary, or to share a memory of Mary, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020
