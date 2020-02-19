Boston Globe Obituaries
John-Lawrence Funeral Home
3778 Falmouth Road
Marstons Mills, MA 02648
(508) 428-5704
MARY COAKLEY

MARY COAKLEY Obituary
COAKLEY, Mary "Betsy" Of Centerville, MA, died on February 17, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

She and her family lived for more than 25 years in Wellesley, MA before retiring to Cape Cod and Florida in 1982. Betsy is well known for her big heart, beautiful smile and great sense of humor. Many will remember her power walking through the town sporting her classic French twist. Betsy (and Gael) were tireless in their efforts to support the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation after losing three children to the disease. They formed the Joey Coakley Memorial Golf Tournament after their son died of the disease at age 14 in 1975. This annual tournament went on to become one of the foundation's most successful fundraising events. Betsy is survived by her five children, Sharon McDonald of Norfolk, MA; Gael Coakley of Latham, NY; Ellen Kinlin of Osterville, MA; Francie Crowley of Concord, MA and Barbara Jay of Franklin, MA along with 15 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

Betsy was the mother of the late Dorothy Lee Coakley, Joey Aloysius Coakley, and Michael Patrick Coakley.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Osterville at 11:30 am on Saturday, February 22. There will be a period of visitation from 10 to 11 before the Mass begins. Burial following at Mosswood Cemetery will be private. For online guestbook and directions, please visit www.johnlawrencefuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
