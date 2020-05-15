|
COFFEY, Mary (Collins) Of Milton, passed peacefully May 13, 2020 at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the predeceased Andrew F. Coffey. Mother of Mary Daniels of Cohasset and the late Christine Reesor of Milton. Grandmother of Andrew Reesor, Christina Norton, and Michelle Daniels. Great-grandmother of Annabelle and Tucker Norton. She will best be remembered for her youthful spirit and love of all things associated with mirth and merriment. In particular, she adored Irish music and dance and wished she could have made one last trip back to the homeland of her parents, James Collins and Margaret Whelton of County Cork, Ireland. Arrangements by Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, MILTON and Burial at St. Joseph Cemetery, W. Roxbury. Due to the present health crisis and restrictions placed on gatherings, Mary's Funeral Service will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St. Agatha Church, 432 Adams St., Milton, MA 02186. For complete obituary and website, please see alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020