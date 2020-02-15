|
CONNOLLY, Mary Of Chelmsford, formerly of Watertown. February 14, 2020, age 84. Loving daughter of the late Christopher & Catherine (Burke) Connolly. Dear sister of the late Brenda M. Waldron & Robert J. Connolly. Devoted aunt of Richard & Christopher Waldron, Colleen Johnson, Erin Needle, Christopher, Brian & Robert Connolly, Kathleen Gilmore & Mary Benoit. Caring great-aunt of 16 great-nieces & nephews. Visiting Hours will be held in the MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home, 270 Main St., WATERTOWN on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 from 4-7 PM followed by a Funeral Service at 7 PM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mary's name may be made to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or at MacDonald-Rockwell-MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 16, 2020