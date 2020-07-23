Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
(978) 658-4744
Interment
Monday, Jul. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Wildwood Cemetery
Wilmington, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY COOMBS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY (COSTIGAN) COOMBS


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY (COSTIGAN) COOMBS Obituary
COOMBS, Mary (Costigan) Age 98, a longtime resident of Wilmington, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2020 at Sawtelle Hospice in Reading. Mary was born June 18, 1922 in St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada and then moved to East Boston shortly after. She was the dear daughter of the late Patrick and Nora (O'Brien) Costigan and sister to the late George, John, Helen, William and Edward Costigan. Mary was the devoted wife of the late Alexander Coombs, devoted mother of Stephen Coombs and wife Marilyn and the late John Coombs. Loving "Nana" of Donna Milinazzo and husband Steven, Heather Todd and husband Jay, Allison Hamlin and husband Michael as well as her six great-grandchildren, Brooke, Christina, Alexandra, Olivia, Taylor and Connor. Mary is also survived by her daughter-in-law Ann Coombs, her many nieces and nephews and her lifelong friend and cousin, Betty Garchinsky. Mary will be remembered for her hard work, kind heart and never-ending love and dedication to her family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Mary loved living in Wilmington and was eternally grateful to her neighbors, who were always there to lend a helping hand. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather for Interment Prayers on Monday, July 27th at 11:00 a.m. in the Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mary's memory to the . Arrangements are under the direction of Nichols Funeral Home, WILMINGTON, MA. Nichols Funeral Home 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -