COOMBS, Mary (Costigan) Age 98, a longtime resident of Wilmington, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2020 at Sawtelle Hospice in Reading. Mary was born June 18, 1922 in St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada and then moved to East Boston shortly after. She was the dear daughter of the late Patrick and Nora (O'Brien) Costigan and sister to the late George, John, Helen, William and Edward Costigan. Mary was the devoted wife of the late Alexander Coombs, devoted mother of Stephen Coombs and wife Marilyn and the late John Coombs. Loving "Nana" of Donna Milinazzo and husband Steven, Heather Todd and husband Jay, Allison Hamlin and husband Michael as well as her six great-grandchildren, Brooke, Christina, Alexandra, Olivia, Taylor and Connor. Mary is also survived by her daughter-in-law Ann Coombs, her many nieces and nephews and her lifelong friend and cousin, Betty Garchinsky. Mary will be remembered for her hard work, kind heart and never-ending love and dedication to her family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Mary loved living in Wilmington and was eternally grateful to her neighbors, who were always there to lend a helping hand. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather for Interment Prayers on Monday, July 27th at 11:00 a.m. in the Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mary's memory to the . Arrangements are under the direction of Nichols Funeral Home, WILMINGTON, MA. Nichols Funeral Home 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 24, 2020