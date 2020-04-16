Home

MARY (RYAN) CRAHAN

CRAHAN, Mary (Ryan) Of Milton, died on April 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John J. "Jack" Crahan. Daughter of the late Thomas and Bridget Ryan. Dear sister of Thomas Ryan and his wife Mary of Manchester, UK, Joseph Ryan and his wife Della of Ross Common, Ireland and the late Bernadette Jackson. Sister-in-law of Dennis Jackson and Mark and Phillip Crahan. Mary was also lovingly survived by many cousins and her niece Caroline and nephews Mark, Thomas and Kenneth. Mary also leaves behind many loyal friends, especially Maresa Zananian.

Mary was born in Ross Common, Ireland. She was devoted to her husband, her Catholic faith and her church. She is remembered as a warm, friendly and humble woman. She would always say "They are doing the best they can," she never said a bad word about anyone. She will be missed by all who had the pleasure to have known her.

Due to the restrictions of Covid-19, Funeral Services were private. Interment in Saint Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date, at St. Gregory Church. Please see dolanfuneral.com for online condolences.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 17, 2020
