CUNNINGHAM, Mary Class of 1944, Bangor High School. Died 23 October 2019, age 93, at home surrounded by her family. Mary was born in Bangor, 6 April 1926, and is the adopted daughter of Earl and Laura Thompson of Hampden. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Murry, and two sons Stuart of Amesbury, MA and Stephen of Ipswich, MA, as well as nieces Geraldine Randall and Rosemary Randell of Hudson, ME, Mersa Harrington, Beverly Hanson of Bradford, ME, and Patricia Thompson of Rockland, ME. Mary was predeceased by her brother Gerald. Mary will be missed by neighbors Judy and Larry Fudge, and cousins Skip and Mary Lou Rist of Bangor and biological nieces Valerie Melo of Johnston, RI, Audrey Snow of Warwick, RI and Mary Duffy of RI. Following graduation from high school, Mary worked as a secretary for the State of Maine, and at Dow Air Force base, Lederle Labs in NJ, North Dakota State University in Fargo, ND, T.W. Thorderson, Minister to Iceland, and also worked as a Docent at the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem, MA. Mary's last position was as a secretary to the selectman of Ipswich, MA. Mary was a noted birder and the last surviving member of the Rowley Dump girls Birders club. Burial is private at her request. She asks that you remember her fondly for a few minutes. If you wish, you may donate in her memory to the .
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 23, 2019