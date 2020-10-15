1/1
MARY D. (MANGIARATTI) BOUDREAU
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BOUDREAU, Mary D. (Mangiaratti) Beloved wife of the late Camille J. "Carl" (Retired BPD). Mother of John Boudreau and his wife Lil of Bridgewater, Ronald Boudreau and his wife Eleanor of Canton, Brian Boudreau and his wife Sally of Park City, UT, and the late Carl J. Boudreau. Sister of the late Concetta Sciaraffa and John Mangiaratti. Also survived by 4 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Monday from 11:00 am to 12 noon, followed by a private Funeral Mass at St. Brendan's Church, Dorchester. Burial Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.alfredthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved