BOUDREAU, Mary D. (Mangiaratti) Beloved wife of the late Camille J. "Carl" (Retired BPD). Mother of John Boudreau and his wife Lil of Bridgewater, Ronald Boudreau and his wife Eleanor of Canton, Brian Boudreau and his wife Sally of Park City, UT, and the late Carl J. Boudreau. Sister of the late Concetta Sciaraffa and John Mangiaratti. Also survived by 4 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Monday from 11:00 am to 12 noon, followed by a private Funeral Mass at St. Brendan's Church, Dorchester. Burial Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.alfredthomas.com
