Services
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
781-648-5544
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
Saint Camillus Church
Arlington, MA
More Obituaries for MARY CULLEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY D. (DOWNS) CULLEN

MARY D. (DOWNS) CULLEN Obituary
CULLEN, Mary D. (Downs) Of Arlington, passed peacefully on July 11, 2019, at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Thomas E. Cullen. Loving mother of Joanne Olsen and her husband Michael of Arlington and Walter Cullen of Westford. Cherished "Nana" to Michael, Meghan, Kevin, Christopher, Lauren, and Tommy. Dear sister of Ruth Downs of Arlington, Irene Jahnle of Littleton, and the late Edward, Rev. Walter J.M.S.C., and Arthur Downs. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Mary was a retired elementary school teacher for many years. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., Rt.60 (adjacent to St. Agnes Church), ARLINGTON, on Tuesday at 10:30 am. Funeral Mass will be held at Saint Camillus Church in Arlington at 11:30 am. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Monday, 5-8 pm. Burial in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Missionaries of the Sacred Heart, PO Box 270, 305 S. Lake St., Aurora, IL 60507. For obituary, directions or to send a condolence visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2019
