CULLEN, Mary D. (Downs) Of Arlington, passed peacefully on July 11, 2019, at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Thomas E. Cullen. Loving mother of Joanne Olsen and her husband Michael of Arlington and Walter Cullen of Westford. Cherished "Nana" to Michael, Meghan, Kevin, Christopher, Lauren, and Tommy. Dear sister of Ruth Downs of Arlington, Irene Jahnle of Littleton, and the late Edward, Rev. Walter J.M.S.C., and Arthur Downs. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Mary was a retired elementary school teacher for many years. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., Rt.60 (adjacent to St. Agnes Church), ARLINGTON, on Tuesday at 10:30 am. Funeral Mass will be held at Saint Camillus Church in Arlington at 11:30 am. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Monday, 5-8 pm. Burial in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Missionaries of the Sacred Heart, PO Box 270, 305 S. Lake St., Aurora, IL 60507. For obituary, directions or to send a condolence visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2019