GAVA, Mary D. (Parolin) Of Dedham, formerly of Jamaica Plain, August 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Gildo Gava. Devoted mother of Robert Gava and his wife Dianne of West Boylston, James Gava and his longtime partner Marcia Cibotti of Dedham, and Vera Larsen and her fiancé Philip Brienze of Lynn. Also survived by 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Sister of Richard Parolin of Stoughton and the late John Parolin. In compliance with current COVID-19 guidelines, a Visitation will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, on Thursday, Aug. 20 from 10:00-11:00am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anne's Church, Readville at 11:30am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in St. Michael Cemetery, Roslindale. The family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Mary's memory to The Anna Bauer Staff at Deutches Altenheim, 2222 Centre St., West Roxbury, MA 02132, or to The Memorial Fund at the Green Street Baptist Church, 179 Green St., Melrose, MA 02176. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020