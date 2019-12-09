|
LAIOSA, Mary D. Of Saugus, formerly of Medford, December 7th. Devoted mother of the late Robert W. Laiosa. Cherished daughter of the late Vincent and Mary (Tanso) Laiosa. Dear sister of Pat Consolo, Maria D'Amato, Vincent Laiosa, Linda Bate, Debra Breton, Michael Laiosa and the late John Consolo. Loving aunt of 15 nieces and nephews. She is also survived by many loving family members and friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit with the family on Thursday, December 12th from 9 through 11AM, at the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 441 Fellsway West, Medford at 11:30AM. Services will conclude with Burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent in Mary's name to the Horace Mann School, 40 Armington St., Allston, MA 02154. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 10, 2019