Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY LAIOSA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY D. LAIOSA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY D. LAIOSA Obituary
LAIOSA, Mary D. Of Saugus, formerly of Medford, December 7th. Devoted mother of the late Robert W. Laiosa. Cherished daughter of the late Vincent and Mary (Tanso) Laiosa. Dear sister of Pat Consolo, Maria D'Amato, Vincent Laiosa, Linda Bate, Debra Breton, Michael Laiosa and the late John Consolo. Loving aunt of 15 nieces and nephews. She is also survived by many loving family members and friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit with the family on Thursday, December 12th from 9 through 11AM, at the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 441 Fellsway West, Medford at 11:30AM. Services will conclude with Burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent in Mary's name to the Horace Mann School, 40 Armington St., Allston, MA 02154. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dello Russo Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -