O'CONNOR, Mary D. (Devoe) Of Hingham. Loving mother, prolific knitter and friend to many. Formerly of Lexington and Needham, January 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Thomas D. O'Connor. Mother of Joanne Pearson and her husband David of Hull, Daniel O'Connor of North Adams, Charles O'Connor and his wife Lisa of Hingham, Cynthia Haley and her husband John of Weymouth, Bart O'Connor and his wife Christie of Hingham, Thomas D. O'Connor, Jr. and his wife Nancy of Somerville, and the late Marjorie Grace O'Connor. Sister of Patricia McDonough of Bedford, and the late Charles Devoe, Col. Jack Devoe, Fr. Richard Devoe, Grace O'Connor, and Joanne Aieta. Mary is also survived by 18 grandchildren, Charlie, Kate, Laurie, Alex, Riley, Mason, Daniel, Emily, Matthew, Shauna, Thomas, Johnny, Avery, Tyler, Morgan, Tommy, Will, and Charlie, and by many nieces and nephews.
Funeral from the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON, Tuesday, January 14th at 9am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Saint Brigid Church, Lexington at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Monday from 4pm to 8pm. Donations in her memory may be made to the Hingham Food Pantry, 685 Main St., Hingham, MA 02043. Interment Westview Cemetery, Lexington. Lexington 781-862-1800
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020