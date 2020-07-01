|
PALMACCI, Mary D. (Hernon) Of Belmont, MA passed away on June 28, 2020. She is survived by her beloved husband of 64 years, Gino L. Palmacci. Mary was born in Cambridge, MA, to the late Coleman Hernon and Julia (Flaherty) Hernon from the Aran Islands of Inishmore and Inishere. She leaves behind her brother, Joseph Hernon of Hampton, NH and his late wife, Patricia, and her sister, Barbara Sutera and her husband, Leo, of Marco Island, FL. Mary was a loving aunt to her many nieces and nephews. Mary attended Cambridge High & Latin and graduated from Cambridge Business School. She was a member of the Belmont Tennis Club and the Winchester Tennis Club. She had many interests and enjoyed reading, playing cribbage, watching professional tennis matches and cheering on the Boston Celtics. She was a big fan of former Celtics player, coach and commentator Tom Heinsohn, and was thrilled to meet him years ago when he visited the Kettle & Carter Advertising Agency in Boston where she worked for many years. Mary's biggest passion was tennis which she started playing as an adult. She especially delighted in celebrating a doubles match victory with her sister against her two young nephews. Like her mother, Mary was a prankster. She had a wonderful sense of humor and a quick wit and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Due to COVID-19, services are private. Swdfuneralhome.com Short, Williamson & Diamond Belmont 617.484.6900
Published in The Boston Globe on July 2, 2020