MACKAY, Mary Davina (Barry) Age 83, of Needham, MA, passed away from complications of COVID-19 on Monday, April 20, 2020. Born in Boston, she was the beloved daughter of the late Isabella (Ferris) and David Barry. With her first husband, she was the dear mother of Dr. Mary McCann and her husband Sidney "Pete" Thaxter, Warren McDonald, Kerri McDonald-Schaub and her late husband Charles "Chuck" Schaub, Jr., and Nancy Birne and her husband Gregory Birne. She was the proud grandmother of Trevor and Langdon Thaxter, Ciara and Chase Schaub, and Marissa and Nathaniel Birne. In addition, she was a great-grandmother. She was predeceased by her devoted husband Alberto Lifrieri and infant son Jonathan McDonald. A people person and true professional, Mary worked in Boston area restaurants throughout her life and took pride in knowing every facet of the business. She thoroughly enjoyed all the people she had the opportunity to meet in her work. Mary was full of surprises, always looking for a new adventure, and had a fun sense of humor and a stylish flair. She loved spending beautiful summer days by the sea in Rockport, MA, sharing many a Fourth of July holiday there in the company of her children and grandchildren. She delighted in telling stories of her family's accomplishments. During the last few years, Mary was a cherished part of the Wingate assisted living community in Needham where she is fondly remembered as the "quintessential matriarch of Wingate." Mary's family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and caregivers who provided their mom with compassionate care during the final days of her life when they could not be present. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's memory to Mass General Hospital, Schmahmann Lab, Development Office, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02119, where Ataxia research is currently being conducted. A private celebration of Mary's life will be held when we can all gather again. Burial will be private. To share a memory or words of condolence, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home Needham 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 23, 2020