|
|
DEFOSSEZ, Mary (Maropis) Age 89, of Concord, a woman devoted to family and her Catholic faith, died on May 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Raymond M. Defossez. Dedicated mother of Mark Defossez and his wife Kirsten of Upper Arlington, IL, Steven Defossez and his wife Linda of Boxford, MA, and Evelyn Curley and her husband Patrick of Andover, MA. Proud grandmother of Julie, Ellen, Christopher, Jack, Nicholas, Neal, Daniel, Elizabeth, MaryCarmen, John, and great-grandmother of George and Louis. Visiting Hours Thursday, May 30th from 5 to 8 pm in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, CONCORD CENTER. Funeral Friday, May 31st at 9 am from the Dee Funeral Home, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 am in Holy Family Parish, Monument Square, Concord Center. Burial at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, Concord. To share a remembrance in her online guestbook, visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on May 29, 2019