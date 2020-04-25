Boston Globe Obituaries
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
(617) 782-1000
MARY (REARDON) DELANO

DELANO, Mary (Reardon) Age 81, a resident of the Wakefield Center nursing home, died on April 23 due to complications arising from the coronavirus. Born November 21, 1938, daughter of Tera Reardon, Mary was raised in East Boston in a family of 12. She married in 1961 and is survived by two sons, Robert and Charles, as well as four sisters, two brothers and many nieces and nephews. Mary was a big fan of Elvis Presley, enjoyed watching the Boston Red Sox from the bleacher section of Fenway Park and taking road trips to such places as Graceland. Mary spent most of her life living at 1407 Commonwealth Avenue in Brighton. She was loved by all who knew her. The Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home in BRIGHTON has been entrusted with arrangements, services will be private. For guestbook, visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020
