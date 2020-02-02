Boston Globe Obituaries
MARY DENISE (O'BRIEN) DUNN

MARY DENISE (O'BRIEN) DUNN Obituary
DUNN, Mary Denise (O'Brien) Age 83, of Chelmsford died Sunday morning, February 2, 2020. She was married to the late William F. Dunn. Born in Brookline, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (McGillicuddy) O'Brien. She is survived by her daughter, Denise Dunn of Chelmsford and many nieces and nephews. Denise's family would like to thank the staff at Sunny Acres Nursing Home for the love, support and care they provided her. Visiting Hours Tues., 4 to 8 P.M. Funeral Wed. at 8am from the Dolan Funeral Home, 106 Middlesex St., CHELMSFORD, with a Funeral Mass at 9am at St. John the Evangelist Church in North Chelmsford. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. Memorials may be made in her name to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or the Salvation Army, 150 Appleton St., Lowell, MA 01852. By Dolan Funeral Home, 978-251-4041. Guestbook at dolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 3, 2020
