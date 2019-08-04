|
DeTHOMAS, Mary (Mancini) Of Saugus, age 91, August 2nd. Wife of the late Orlando DeThomas. Loving mother of Tom DeThomas and his wife Jean of Melrose, Fred DeThomas and his wife Laureen of Saugus, and the late Pat DeThomas. Beloved grandmother of Christopher, Amy, Alyssa, Mark, Karen, Sebastian and Duncan. Sister of Evelyn Papadinis of Saugus and the late Anthony, John and Daniel Mancini. Also survived 5 great-grandchildren. Visiting Hours will be held in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Tuesday 4-8 p.m. Relatives and friends invited. A Funeral will be held from the funeral home on Wednesday at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at the Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus at 10 a.m. Entombment Holy Cross Mausoleum, Malden. Donations in her memory may be made to www.lionsclub.org for eye research. For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 5, 2019