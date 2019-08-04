Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
14 Summer St
Saugus, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY DETHOMAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY (MANCINI) DETHOMAS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY (MANCINI) DETHOMAS Obituary
DeTHOMAS, Mary (Mancini) Of Saugus, age 91, August 2nd. Wife of the late Orlando DeThomas. Loving mother of Tom DeThomas and his wife Jean of Melrose, Fred DeThomas and his wife Laureen of Saugus, and the late Pat DeThomas. Beloved grandmother of Christopher, Amy, Alyssa, Mark, Karen, Sebastian and Duncan. Sister of Evelyn Papadinis of Saugus and the late Anthony, John and Daniel Mancini. Also survived 5 great-grandchildren. Visiting Hours will be held in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Tuesday 4-8 p.m. Relatives and friends invited. A Funeral will be held from the funeral home on Wednesday at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at the Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus at 10 a.m. Entombment Holy Cross Mausoleum, Malden. Donations in her memory may be made to www.lionsclub.org for eye research. For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
Download Now