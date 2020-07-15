|
DOLLAS, Mary Formerly of Boston, passed away peacefully early Thursday morning, July 9, at Anna Jacques Hospital in Newburyport after suffering a stroke early Tuesday morning. She recently celebrated her 99th birthday, at her residence with a "drive-by-party" attended by many local friends. Mary was predeceased by her husband, George, in 2009, and by six siblings. She is survived by her brother, Nicholas Karthas of Long Beach, CA, her children, Christopher and his wife, Mary (Bougas), of Byfield, Theo (Dollas) Heras of Toronto, Fontaine (Dollas) and husband, Andre Dubus, of Newbury, and AnnaMaria (Dollas) and husband, Peter Starrett, of Bellingham, MA. Mary is the proud grandmother of 12 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Funeral Service at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church and Burial at Oakhill Cemetery, both in Newburyport, were held privately. The Twomey, LeBlanc, & Conte Funeral Home, 193 High St., NEWBURYPORT, MA 01950, is assisting Mrs. Dollas' family with her funeral arrangements. To offer online condolences, please visit www.tlcfuneralhome.com
