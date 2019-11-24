Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daughters of St Paul
50 St Paul's Ave
Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Daughters of St. Paul chapel
50 Saint Pauls Ave.
Jamaica Plain, MA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Daughters of St. Paul chapel
50 Saint Pauls Ave.
Jamaica Plain, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY SABIA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sr. MARY DOMENICA SABIA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sr. MARY DOMENICA SABIA Obituary
SABIA, SR. MARY DOMENICA Of Jamaica Plain, passed peacefully on November 23 at the age of 88. Devoted sister of Gina Verilli and her husband Michael of NJ, Ottavio Sabia and his wife Kahish of CA, and the late Agostino Sabia and his surviving wife Mary Ann of NJ. Sr Mary was a beloved member of The Daughters of St. Paul for 67 years. Visiting Hours will be held Tuesday evening from 4-7, with a vigil service starting at 7 at the Daughters of St. Paul chapel, 50 Saint Pauls Ave., Jamaica Plain. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Wednesday moring at 10 at the chapel. Please, in lieu of flowers, all donations can be made to The Daughters of St. Paul Infirmary fund. For online guestbook please visit thomasfuneralhomes.com Carroll-Thomas Funeal Home

Hype Park 617 361 3216
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -