SABIA, SR. MARY DOMENICA Of Jamaica Plain, passed peacefully on November 23 at the age of 88. Devoted sister of Gina Verilli and her husband Michael of NJ, Ottavio Sabia and his wife Kahish of CA, and the late Agostino Sabia and his surviving wife Mary Ann of NJ. Sr Mary was a beloved member of The Daughters of St. Paul for 67 years. Visiting Hours will be held Tuesday evening from 4-7, with a vigil service starting at 7 at the Daughters of St. Paul chapel, 50 Saint Pauls Ave., Jamaica Plain. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Wednesday moring at 10 at the chapel. Please, in lieu of flowers, all donations can be made to The Daughters of St. Paul Infirmary fund. For online guestbook please visit thomasfuneralhomes.com Carroll-Thomas Funeal Home
