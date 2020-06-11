|
|
DORION, Mary "Edna" Of South Boston, died June 3, 2020 at the age of 100. Born in South Boston, MA to the late Joseph W. and Edna Mary Haugh, Edna married Francis W. Dorion in June 1938 and went on to have 4 children. Edna was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 69 years, Francis W. Dorion, her brother Joseph Haugh, her sister Helen Feehan, her son Francis Dorion, Jr. and his wife Claire Betancourt, her son Paul J. Dorion, her daughter Anne M. Leahy, and her grandson Paul F. Dorion. She is survived by her daughter Maureen Enos and her husband William, her son-in-law Edward Leahy and 8 grandchildren, as well as many great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be celebrated on Thursday, June 18th at 11am at St. Paul's Cemetery in Hingham. For additional information and the online guestbook, please visit www.DowningChapel.com
View the online memorial for Mary "Edna" DORION
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020