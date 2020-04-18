|
|
CARTER, Mary Dorothy Age 85, of West Roxbury, passed away peacefully at St. Patrick's Manor in Framingham on April 17th. Beloved by her siblings, Michael J. Carter, Clare R. Carter, and Kathleen Carter Winikates, as well as the late James F. Carter and Anne Carter Morris, she was the cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Though Mary proudly worked for 20 years at the State Public Health Lab in Jamaica Plain, her devotion to her family and her faith were the pillars of her life. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Patrick's Manor at http://www.stpatricksmanor.org/fundraising-donations. www.lawlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020