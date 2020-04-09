|
DOWNEY, Mary (Madden) Of Dorchester, formerly of Moycullen, Killagoola, Co. Galway, Ireland, died peacefully on April 7, 2020 in her own home. Beloved wife of 62 years of John J. Downey, Sr., formerly of Tanvey, Ballydangan, Athlone, Co. Roscommon, Ireland. Loving mother of John J. Downey, Jr. of Neponset, Marian (Joseph) Wilson of Weymouth, Monica (Edward) Ferguson of Winchester, and Julia (Stephen) Greene of Milton. Predeceased by eight siblings. Mary also leaves a dear brother, Sean Madden of Galway, Ireland. Cherished grandmother of Adam, Daniel, Ryan, Sean, Claire, Kyle, Christopher, and Bridget. Also survived by many loving nieces & nephews. Mary loved to laugh with a mischievous sense of humor, a heart overflowing with love and kindness for everyone, and an identity stemming from her Irish roots. Irish music and Gaelic phrases could be heard in the Downey home. She was an amazing cook and baker; her apple pie and Irish bread were legendary. She became lovingly known as "Granny" to everyone in her neighborhood. Mary's family was her world and she drew great pleasure from all the happiness and success they found in life. Devoted to St. Anthony and the Rosary, Mary had the gift of steadfast faith that served her so well right up to the very end of her life. She nourished the bonds of family love and unity to the very best of her abilities. Those bonds remain intact and nothing, even death itself, can unravel them. Due to the current health crisis, Visitation and Funeral Services will remain private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory may be made to St. Ann's Parish, 243 Neponset Ave., Dorchester, MA 02122. Interment in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree, MA. For expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 10, 2020