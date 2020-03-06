Boston Globe Obituaries
Services
Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
475 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 821-4600
Service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
12:00 PM
Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
475 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Jodi & Gabe's home
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jodi & Gabe's home
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Jodi & Gabe's home
ADELSON, Mary E. "Jane" (Annese) Of Chestnut Hill, formerly of Newton, on Friday, March 6, 2020. Beloved wife of William "Bill" Adelson. Loving mother of Jodi Raphael & her husband Gabriel Miller and Jonathan Adelson & his wife Shea Adelson. Cherished and adored grandmother of Blake and Adam Raphael, Maxine and Evelyn Adelson and stepgrandmother of Sela & her fiancé Zak Taylor and Matthew Miller. Devoted sister of Priscilla Brotherton & her husband Joe, Betty Dyson & her late husband Clive, and the late Kenneth & Maryellen Annese and sister-in-law to Henrietta & Ted Wasserman. Fond aunt to her many nieces and nephews and their families. Adored lifelong friend to many. Services at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, CANTON on Monday, March 9 at 12 noon. Burial at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon. Following burial, memorial observance will be at Jodi & Gabe's home until 6:00pm and on Tuesday from 2-4:00pm and 7-9:00pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Hospice of the Good Shepard Community Care Hospice, www.gscommunity.org or Mass General Cancer Center at Newton-Wellesley, www.nwh.org/nwh-charitable-foundation.org Levine Chapels, Brookline www.levinechapels.com 617-277-8300
Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -