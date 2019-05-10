AHERN, Mary E. (Bette) Age 89, of Hernando, FL, passed on May 5, 2019. Bette was the daughter of Arthur T. and Helen E. Whalen, deceased, of West Newton, Massachusetts. Miss Ahern, known as Bette, was employed by Cabot Corporation, Boston, MA, as an Executive Secretary the majority of her professional career. She retired in 1995, made her permanent home, since 2000, in Florida with summers in New Durham, New Hampshire. Miss Bette was a friend of many in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Florida. For 42 years, she resided with her companion friend Lurene I. Wentworth. She was affectionate toward every canine and left behind her Pekinese, Fen, and Chihuahua, Biscuit. Interment will be in the Ahern Family designated plot at Calvary Cemetery, Waltham, MA under the direction of P.E. Murray Funeral Home, West Roxbury, MA. A Memorial Mass in New Hampshire will be announced at a later date. Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2019