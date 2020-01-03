|
BAGDIGIAN, Mary E. Of Stow, age 92, former longtime resident of Billerica. Daughter of the late Harry and Esther (Shahmiranian) Toomajanian. Predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Simon; an older sister, Mary, who died in infancy; and a younger brother, Harry. Loving mother of David of Tewksbury; Robert and wife Debbie of Huntsville, Alabama; Peter and wife Jenny of Stow. Also leaves her 4 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, other relatives and close friends. Former President of the Billerica Garden Club and member of Buxton Branch of the American Begonia Society. Longtime member of Saints Vartanantz Armenian Church of Chelmsford, where Mary was active in the Ladies' Guild. Visiting Hours Monday, Jan. 6th from 4:00-7:00 P.M. at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Avenue (Rt. 111), ACTON, MA 01720. Funeral Service Tuesday, Jan. 7th at 10:00 A.M. in the Funeral Home. Burial in Brookside Cemetery, Gleasondale Road (Rt. 62), Stow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Saint Vartanantz Armenian Church, 180 Old Westford Road, Chelmsford, MA 01824 or the . For life story, directions or to leave an online condolence, visit www.actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020