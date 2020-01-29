|
BAILEY, Mary E. Age 91, of Boston, MA ,passed away January 27, in Chicago, after a brief illness. She was a beloved mother, sister, wife, and homemaker. For many years, Mary was an active volunteer for the Salvation Army in Boston and a 70-year member of Roxbury Presbyterian Church. Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Hon. James W. Bailey, Sr., and was also predeceased by her daughter Jane Bailey. She is survived by her children James W. (Carol), Liz Tavares, and Paul D., three grandchildren, and one great-grandchild and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, loving relations and friends. A Service will be held on February 5, 2020, at 10 AM, at Roxbury Presbyterian Church, in Boston. Flowers and donations can be sent to Roxbury Presbyterian in Mary's name.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 30, 2020