MARY E. BOURGEOIS

MARY E. BOURGEOIS Obituary
BOURGEOIS, Mary E. Age 83, of Mashpee, died peacefully in her home in Mashpee, surrounded by family, on August 13, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late John Paul Bourgeois.

Mary is survived by her two children, Jay Bourgeois and Michelle Feeley of Waltham, and Maribeth Bourgeois and her fianc? John McNeff of Mashpee, her granddaughters, Megan and Erin Bourgeois, her brother Charlie Tuite of Mashpee, and many nieces and nephews. Mary was predeceased by her husband John Paul Bourgeois, and her younger sister Claire Allaby.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mary will be laid to rest with her beloved husband at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in a private ceremony. For full obituary and online guestbook, please visit

www.ccgfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 19, 2020
