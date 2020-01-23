|
BROLL, Mary E. (Boyd) Lifelong resident of Needham, January 20, 2020. Beloved wife of Francis P. Broll. Daughter of the late Ronald A. and Mary E. (MacIsaac) Boyd. Sister of the late Mona T. Karish and her husband the late Edward P. Karish. Aunt of Edward Karish, Elise Karish and Sarah Marshall. Mary was a medical technologist who worked years ago for the N.E. Hospital For Women and Children, Children's Hospital Medical Center and the Robert Breck Brigham Hospital. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Needham 781 444 0687
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020