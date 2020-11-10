BURMAN, Mary E. (Dutra) Of Mansfield, formerly of Canton, died peacefully November 6, 2020. She was 77 years old. Beloved wife of the late George Burman. Loving mother of Caroline A. Parry and her husband Richard of Mansfield and Joel A. Burman and his wife Sarah A. Rana of North Attleboro. Sister of Doreen Buckingham of South Carolina and the late Paul Dutra. Loving and proud grandmother of Matthew Parry of Mansfield. Beloved longtime companion of Robert Cremone of Woburn. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Graveside services will be held in Mt. Auburn Cemetery Saturday, November 14th at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association
, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. www.alz.org
