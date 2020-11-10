1/1
MARY E. (DUTRA) BURMAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BURMAN, Mary E. (Dutra) Of Mansfield, formerly of Canton, died peacefully November 6, 2020. She was 77 years old. Beloved wife of the late George Burman. Loving mother of Caroline A. Parry and her husband Richard of Mansfield and Joel A. Burman and his wife Sarah A. Rana of North Attleboro. Sister of Doreen Buckingham of South Carolina and the late Paul Dutra. Loving and proud grandmother of Matthew Parry of Mansfield. Beloved longtime companion of Robert Cremone of Woburn. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Graveside services will be held in Mt. Auburn Cemetery Saturday, November 14th at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. www.alz.org Pushard Family Funeral Home

210 Sherman Street, Canton

www.Roach-Pushard.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roache-Pushard Home for Funerals
210 Sherman Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-2929
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved